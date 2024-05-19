Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 19, 2024?

Although it feels like season 25 of The Voice just started, the season finale is here. With Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders, Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, and Asher HaVon looking to become the next winner of The Voice, the singers will get one last chance to prove themselves in front of the coaches. Throughout the season, coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and the duo of Dan + Shay battled it out to pick the perfect singer. And with it coming down to a single performance, here are all the details about the season finale and when it airs.

Videos by American Songwriter

While American Idol prepares to announce their newest winner on Sunday, fans of The Voice will have to wait until Monday to catch a new episode. And with a lineup of stellar performances, the show needed more than a single night to name the newest winner. For those looking to tune in to the season finale, the voting process will start during Monday’s episodes as the contestants take the stage one last time. And to make the season finale even better, the show will welcome back previous coaches like Blake Shelton. And he won’t be alone.

[RELATED: Exclusive: Huntley Shares His Path From Park Bench to Spotlight, Leaving Nashville and Life After ‘The Voice’]

‘The Voice’ Season Finale Welcomes Back Former Coaches

Just last month, Shelton discussed what it would take for him to return to The Voice. He told Entertainment Tonight, “If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off. That would be fun for me.”

It seems the producers of The Voice listened as the season finale, airing Tuesday, will feature Shelton, Adam Levine, and even CeeLo Green. And that is just the start as the night will feature other former coaches like Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and even Gwen Stefani.

As for current coach Reba, she is simply thrilled to get the chance to watch so many aspiring artists chase their dreams. She told Newsweek, “What an opportunity these kids are having, and some of [them] aren’t kids. Some are 16, 17 years old, and some people that come on The Voice are in their 30s and want to give it a go and are having fun with it. But what an opportunity to be seen by that many people all over the world for just a few minutes.”

Don’t miss the final two episodes of The Voice, airing on Monday and Tuesday, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic)