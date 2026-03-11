Country Legend’s Widow Says “Nothing Is the Same” After His Death

Raul Malo’s widow is still mourning his death. Three months after the country singer died following a battle with cancer, his wife, Betty Malo, took to Facebook to reflect on her loss. The couple was married for more than three decades and shared three sons.

“It’s been three months since Raul passed, and nothing is the same,” she wrote. “I sometimes imagine him on a heavenly tour, guitars in hand, with Clementine. The boys miss him deeply, and so do I. We never imagined he would leave us so soon, but his diagnosis took a sudden and devastating turn.”

“Losing him to LMD—such a rare and horrific cancer—reminds us how fragile life truly is and how important it is to cherish every moment,” Betty continued. “We do our best to keep his music and his love alive, even on the days when it hurts the most… especially when I see his guitars and feel the silence he left behind in the house.”

Alongside her statement, Betty shared a video from her late husband’s funeral mass. The clip shows the McCrary Sisters performing “Amazing Grace” and “Call Me When You Get to Heaven.”

“You could feel their love in every note they sang. It poured through the church and wrapped around all of us,” she wrote. “We love them so much and will always be grateful for that moment.”

Betty concluded her post by writing, “Thank you to everyone for your continued support, love, and friendship.”

What to Know About Raul Malo

The Mavericks frontman first disclosed his cancer diagnosis in June 2024. The following year, Malo revealed that he’d been diagnosed with leptomeningeal disease, an incurable cancer surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Malo died on Dec. 8. He was 60.

In the wake of his death, The Mavericks remembered Malo on Instagram.

“Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy,” the band wrote in part. “Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself.”

“Though his earthly body may have passed, Raul’s spirit will live on forever in heaven, and here on earth through the music, joy, and light he brought forth,” the band added. “His contributions to American and Latin music will be everlasting, as his songs and voice touched fans and fellow artists around the world.”

Photo by Sara Kauss/Getty Images