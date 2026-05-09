3 Acoustic Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s You’ll Recognize in Two Seconds

Those who grew up in the 1990s remember. Acoustic guitars were everywhere, from bedrooms to dorm rooms to living rooms. Why? It was unclear. But for whatever reason, the acoustic six-string was enjoying a renaissance, a resurgence. It was a new golden age!

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Here below, we wanted to dive into the time period and examine three songs from back in the day that helped the instrument enjoy a new high. Indeed, these are three acoustic classic rock songs from the 1990s you’ll recognize in two seconds.

“Crash Into Me” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Crash’ (1996)

Certainly, one of the reasons the acoustic guitar enjoyed a resurgence in the 1990s was thanks to Dave Matthews and his band. DMB was one of the most successful acts of the decade, both in the studio and on the road. The jam band is one of the highest-grossing live acts ever and they enjoyed a string of No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200. But their best-known song is the acoustic-driven “Crash Into Me”. The loving ode is immediately recognizable thanks to Matthews’ strumming.

“Wonderwall” by Oasis from ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995)

While the British-born band Oasis was known for big songs like “Champagne Supernova” and “Don’t Look Back In Anger”, the group’s best-known track is likely the acoustic-driven 1995 offering, “Wonderwall”. The rhythmic track soars thanks to brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Indeed, as soon as the acoustic guitar comes on the speakers, the lyrics rush to mind, and you’re ready to belt out with the boys. It’s science.

“Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” by Green Day from ‘Nimrod’ (1997)

Similar to Oasis, the California-born punk rock band Green Day was known for buzzy songs that make your heart jump. But one of the band’s most popular tunes from the 1990s was the acoustic-driven “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)”. The song, which is about living life to the fullest, is thoughtful and at times mournful. It was also ubiquitous in the late 1990s. We all belted along with the band, reflecting on our own lives. How did we do?

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