3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Are More Like Poetry

Sometimes a song presents its meaning through its music. Through the beat, the melody, the feel of the track in the literal atmosphere. But then there are other times when the music is the mere bedrock for something else the song wants to explain. That’s when the lyrics become essential.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three memorable songs where the lyrics did much of the heavy lifting. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1990s that are more like poetry than just sonic entertainment.

“A Long December” by Counting Crows from ‘Recovering The Satellites’ (1996)

In the mid-1990s, Counting Crows was one of the most popular rock bands of the day. The group’s 1993 debut LP, August And Everything After, featured hit after hit and each was seemingly more poetic and lyrically vivid than the last. It was a dynamic that led to ardent fans and passionate detractors. But even the loudest of critics couldn’t demean “A Long December”. On it, lead vocalist Adam Duritz sings eloquently, “And it’s one more day up in the canyons / And it’s one more night in Hollywood / If you think you might come to California / I think you should.”

“Doll Parts” by Hole from ‘Live Through This’ (1994)

Courtney Love, the lead vocalist of the Los Angeles rock band Hole, knew how to turn a phrase. And that talent is perhaps nowhere more evident than on the spare, sardonic, and subversive song, “Doll Parts”, which Love and Hole released on their 1994 LP, Live Through This. On the track, Love croons about her own body, singing, “I want to be the girl with the most cake / I love him so much, it just turns to hate / I fake it so real, I am beyond fake / And someday you will ache like I ache.“

“Would?” by Alice In Chains from ‘Dirt’ (1992)

The grunge movement of the late 1980s and early 1990s provided a lot of great music for fans. But the genre wasn’t without its tragedy. In the early 1990s, Seattle rocker Andrew Wood died from a drug overdose. That led to tributes from his peers, including “Would?” by Alice In Chains. The heavy rock band lamented Wood’s passing, and on the tune lead vocalist Layne Staley sings, “Drifting body, it’s sole desertion / Flying not yet, quite the notion / Into the flood again / Same old trip it was back then / So I made a big mistake / Try to see it once my way.“

Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns