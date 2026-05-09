Born in Georgia on This Day in 1950, the “Epitome of Outlaw Country” Who Died in a Shootout With a Bounty Hunter

In the 1970s and 1980s, a group of artists burst through the constraints of the Nashville machine and blessed us with a little something called outlaw country. Among the movement’s most recognizable names are Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson, all of whom fought for the right to authentically express themselves in their work. Another outlaw country staple was Randy Howard, born on this day (May 9) in 1950 in Macon, Georgia.

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Releasing seven albums throughout the course of his career, Randall Lamar “Randy” Howard gained a cult following among outlaw country enthusiasts with songs like “All-American Redneck” and “God Don’t Live in Nashville, Tennessee”.

And he wasn’t just singing words—Howard truly lived the hard-drinking, law-flouting lifestyle that centered in his songs. Tragically, the source of his fame also culminated in his death following a shootout with a bounty hunter at his Tennessee home. Today, we’re examining the legacy of Randy Howard on what would have been his 76th birthday.

Randy Howard Never Worried About Radio Hits

Prior to releasing music, Randy Howard found work as a disc jockey and and program director at WDEN radio in his hometown. He also made appearances on rockabilly singer Bobby Lord’s TV program, The Bobby Lord Homefolks Show, which eventually led to a hosting gig of his own.

In 1976, Howard released his first album, Now and Then, which contained two of his career staples: “God Don’t Live in Nashville, Tennessee” and “She’s a Lover”.

His breakthrough came in 1983 with All American Redneck. Howard wrote the title track in an attempt to destigmatize the derogatory term. The titular character has “a beer gut belly,” “a pickup truck,” and loves to… well, you get the idea.

Country radio shunned “All American Redneck,” deeming its lyrics too racy for mainstream audiences. It became a jukebox favorite, however, and remains one of Howard’s most enduring hits four decades later.

He would go on to share stages with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams, Jr.

[RELATED: The Mysterious Deaths Around Waylon Jennings’ Final Country No. 1 and Its Link to Loretta Lynn]

The Death of an Outlaw Legend

In spring 2015, 65-year-old Randy Howard faced charges of fourth offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a gun while intoxicated and driving on a revoked license in Marion Country, Tennessee.

After he failed to show up for a court hearing, a judge issued a bench warrant. On June 9, 2015, a bounty hunter named Jackie Shell arrived at Howard’s Lynchburg home to serve him with that bench warrant.

According to official reports, Howard opened fire on Shell. The bounty hunter returned fire, injuring the country singer. Howard died hours later at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

“He was the epitome of outlaw country,” Paul Hornsby, Howard’s longtime friend and producer, told the Guardian after his death. “He only not sang that life, but he lived that life.”

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