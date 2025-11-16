3 Addictive Rock Hooks From 1971 You Won’t Be Able To Get Out of Your Head

The hooks are really what keep listeners coming back to a song for more, sometimes decades after the song in question was released. That’s certainly the case for the following three rock songs from 1971 with unbelievably catchy and addictive hooks. Let’s take a look at some classic gems from a bygone era, shall we?

“Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin

It’s the opener of what many consider Led Zeppelin’s finest album, so I just couldn’t avoid putting “Black Dog” on this list of rock songs with the best hooks from 1971. Jimmy Page’s guitar is top-notch, John Bonham’s drumbeats are relentless, and Robert Plant’s vocals just can’t be beat. This is a song for the ages.

“Bang A Gong (Get It On)” by T. Rex

“Bang A Gong (Get It On)” is by far T. Rex’s most well-known song, and it’s a glam rock masterpiece for the ages. Between the wailing guitars and ever-honking saxophones, this jam deserves its place on countless lists of influential rock songs from the 1970s. And, honestly, you can’t beat that boogie rock hook. It’s a shame that T. Rex has since been shoved into the one-hit wonder corner, considering this song was their only Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. Elsewhere, they definitely were not one-hit wonders.

Fun fact: The saxophones you hear on this song were actually played by none other than Ian McDonald of King Crimson.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who

I have to be honest, this is one of my favorite songs from the early 1970s. It’s just so memorable, so well-composed, and packed with 110% performances from each member of The Who. “Baba O’Riley” was an anthem for young people of that era. And few rock songs boast hooks quite like this 1971 delight of a hard rock song. Pete Townshend really knew what he was doing with this song, and it was just a preview of the direction that rock operas would go, both from The Who and from stadium-level rock stars that followed.

While the whole of Who’s Next is essential listening, you might find yourself hitting “repeat” once this song wraps up.

