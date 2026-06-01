3 Forgotten Classic Rock Songs That Embodied the Spirit of the Vietnam War Protest Era

A lot of music about the Vietnam War, especially protest songs, dropped in the 1960s and early 1970s. Much of that music can be found in the folk genre. However, there are also quite a few classic rock songs from the Vietnam War era that touch on the conflict, but have unfortunately been forgotten by many a modern-day listener. Let’s change that, shall we? Let’s take a look at a few forgotten classic rock songs from the Vietnam War era!

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“The Unknown Soldier” by The Doors from ‘Waiting For The Sun’ (1968)

“The Unknown Soldier” was a Top 40 hit for The Doors. Sadly, most don’t remember it in favor of the band’s biggest hits. That’s a shame, because this song was one of the most direct protest songs about the Vietnam War ever released by a major rock band. “The Unknown Soldier” touches on the war itself as well as Jim Morrison’s views of how the war was portrayed in the US media at the time. It’s psychedelic, apocalyptic, appropriately spooky considering the subject matter, and incredibly well done.

“Sky Pilot” by Eric Burdon & The Animals from ‘The Twain Shall Meet’ (1968)

Another psychedelic rock song from 1968, this tune from Eric Burdon & The Animals is a unique entry on our list of forgotten classic rock songs about the Vietnam War. Specifically, “Sky Pilot” is a critique of sorts about military chaplains who would bless troops and their weaponry before they set off to do what soldiers do. Lines like “To make them feel wanted he’s a good holy man” and “But he’ll stay behind and he’ll meditate / But it won’t stop the bleeding or ease the hate” condemn the war. But they also shine a light on the hopelessness of the situation for everyone involved.

“Machine Gun” by Jimi Hendrix from ‘Band Of Gypsys’ (1970)

Jimi Hendrix will always be remembered for being a guitar god with several memorable hit tracks. But, for some reason, “Machine Gun” doesn’t seem to get much love nowadays. That’s a shame. While this song isn’t explicitly about the Vietnam War in its lyrics, it’s widely accepted as Hendrix’s unique commentary on the war and war in general. It’s a psychedelic soul masterpiece from start to finish. And it also uses a Uni-Vibe guitar riff to mimic the sound of a machine gun blasting. That’s insanely creative, in my book.

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