3 Underrated Paul McCartney Singles That Don’t Get Enough Praise

Paul McCartney is the biggest living rock star today and arguably the greatest rock star of all time. And the general public knows every nook and cranny of his career. However, in his catalog of over 1,000 released songs, we believe these three singles of McCartney’s simply don’t get enough praise.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Warm And Beautiful” by Paul McCartney & Wings

The most popular songs from Paul McCartney’s solo career and career with Wings are “Maybe I’m Amazed”, “Band On The Run”, “Live And Let Die”, “Jet”, and several others. Although amid all these songs is a romantic ballad that simply hasn’t received a staple status. That song is the 1976 single from Wings’ album, Wings at the Speed of Sound, “Warm And Beautiful”.

Given that it was not released as an official single, it didn’t chart on any significant charts. Regardless, it is a phenomenal track that shows McCartney’s emotionality at its finest. After listening to this song, you will surely look at your relationships with a little more romance than before.

“Monkberry Moon Delight” by Paul & Linda McCartney

Arguably, the greatest solo album created by a Beatle is the 1971 record, Ram. In short, the album shows off McCartney’s diverse set of skills, and to us, one of the best tracks on the album is “Monkberry Moon Delight”.

Truly, there isn’t one genre you can pin this song to. Rock is a general category, yes, but it is so much more than that. In essence, if you want to hear Paul McCartney scream for five minutes straight, then you just have to listen to this underrated track. To further explain, this song is like “Helter Skelter” and “When I’m 64” were combined into one song.

“Junk” by Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney’s lyrics have always featured a romantic sensationalism about life’s simple pleasures. That is the case for his 1970 song “Junk”, as no one has ever made rubbish sound so pleasant and impactful. One could argue that McCartney’s lyrical powers are firing at full force in this simple and sweet little number.

Released on his debut solo album, “Junk”, and many other tracks helped the album peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In the tracklist of the album, “Junk” seemingly takes a back seat to classics such as “Maybe I’m Amazed”, “The Lovely Linda”, and “That Would Be Something”. Hopefully, we just changed that, because “Junk” deserves all the attention it can get.

Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images