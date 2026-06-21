3 Alt-Rock Songs From the 1990s That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released

Music has a way of bringing us in with its catchy hooks, pleasant melodies, and terrific rhythms. But when a song is done, what happens next? We move on. Well, we do most of the time. Sometimes a song actually never leaves us. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that seem almost more important now than when they came out. Indeed, these are three alt-rock songs from the 1990s that sound more relevant now than when they were released.

“Under The Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers from ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ (1991)

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This is a sad one, to be sure. Today, drugs seem to be as prevalent as ever—if not more so. If you live in a big city, chances are they are all around you. Drugs and the people who use them dangerously. Chances are, you’ve seen users duck under overpasses to get their fix. That’s just what lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis sings about on this tune from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. And he does so from personal experience. Addiction, isolation. It’s all too much. It’s all too sad.

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“Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows from ‘August And Everything After’ (1993)

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This 1993 track by the Counting Crows is what got things started for the band. It was their first hit, the one that helped them break through. Ironically, this is also a song about fame. And fame is something everyone on Earth seems to be chasing these days. Clout. If you click onto social media today, you find a place where every person is self-promoting. Indeed, we are all jonesing for attention. And Counting Crows got it even back then.

“Hey Jealousy” by Gin Blossoms from ‘New Miserable Experience’ (1992)

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Just like the track above, this song has everything to do with our propensity today to want more attention. Those who get all the camera clicks and Facebook “likes” are our heroes. And the rest of us too often feel, well, jealous. That’s why this track is as relevant as it is today. A song about jealousy? Wow, that one really gets us. It’s too bad, but this could be the anthem of the 2020s.

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