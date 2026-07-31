4 Ella Langley Moments That Explain Why Country Music Can’t Get Enough of Her

If there’s one overarching question that country music fans have been asking recently, it’s definitely something along the lines of: Where the heck did Ella Langley come from, and how did she win us over that fast?

Over the past few years, the Alabama native has been stealing hearts and chart placements with songs like “Choosing Texas” and “You Look Like You Love Me”. Ever since she dominated at the ACMs this year, some might even go so far as to call her country music’s next leading lady.

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However, I’d like to argue that there’s a lot more to Langley than meets the eye. Her personality, humble heart, and love for her fans are a big part of what makes her, well, her (no pun intended). Here are a few moments that will make you fall in love with this rising country icon if you haven’t already.

Being Open About Mental Health While Promoting “Loving Life Again”

One thing you can’t help but love about Ella Langley is her dedication to discussing her own mental health struggles with fans. In this video from March, Langley speaks to her crowd about the inspiration behind one of the songs on her Dandelion album, “Loving Life Again”.

“If things get so heavy in your life, it’s okay to take a step back,” she shares with the crowd. “It’s okay to care about yourself. You don’t have to feel guilty to care about yourself, I know sometimes it’s hard to do that…”

“I wrote this song at a time when I needed it most,” she explains in a moment of striking vulnerability before singing the song.

Her Hilarious Fitness-Themed “Be Her” Parody

After watching this day-in-the-life snippet that Langley posted to social media in April, you can’t say the country starlet doesn’t have a sense of humor. At the beginning of this clip, Ella Langley does a play on her own song “Be Her”, which came out in February of this year. While working out, instead of the original lyrics, she sings “I just wanna be snatched so bad.” If that’s not relatable as hell, I don’t know what is. I think the comments pretty much agree with me on that one.

This Sweet Duet With A 7-Year-Old Fan

In June of 2025, Langley invited a young fan, Cecilia, to sing with her and Riley Green an onstage version of their duet “You Look Like You Love Me”. It’s always special when artists take the time to interact with fans, but you can tell that this moment was especially sweet for Cecilia, who turned 7 that day. After crushing it onstage, the birthday girl got a hug from both Green and Langley and got to go home with a memory she’ll have forever. What’s not to love?

That Humble ACM Artist of the Year Speech

This year, Ella Langley absolutely swept the ACMs and took home one of the biggest honors of the night: The Female Artist of the Year Award. This speech showcases her humility, as she spends half of it talking about her love for other women in country music. Honestly, if you don’t love her after watching that, I don’t know what to tell you.

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