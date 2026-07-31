3 Air Supply Songs That Make Me Believe in True Love

Some of the best romantic tunes of the 70s and 80s include the music of Air Supply. The duo, made up of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, had several hit singles in that era, including these three songs, which are all so romantic that they make me believe in true love.

“Two Less Lonely People In The World”

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On Air Supply’s Now And Forever album is “Two Less Lonely People In The World”. The song is a poignant reminder of the beauty of waiting to find your perfect match. “Two Less Lonely People In The World” was written by Howard Greenfield and Ken Hirsch.

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“Two Less Lonely People In The World” says, “Two less lonely people in the world / And it’s gonna be fine / Out of all the people in the world / I just can’t believe you’re mine / In my life, where everything was wrong / Something finally went right / Now there’s two less lonely people in the world tonight.”

“Even The Nights Are Better”

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Also on Now And Forever is “Even The Nights Are Better”. Written by J. L. Wallace, Kenneth Bell, and Terry Skinner, the sweet love song became a four-week No. 1 hit for Air Supply.

“Even The Nights Are Better” says, “I used to think I was tied to a heartache / That was the heartbreak / But now that I’ve found you / Even the nights are better / Now that we’re here together / Even the nights are better / Since I found you, oh / Even the days are brighter When someone you love’s beside you / Even the nights are better / Since I found you.”

In 1991, Anne Murray covered this song on her Yes I Do record.

“Every Woman In The World”

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Every woman would likely love to have a song like “Every Woman In The World” sung to them. Dominic Bugatti and Frank Musker are the two writers of the sweet song. “Every Woman In The World” is part of Air Supply’s Lost In Love album.

“Every Woman In The World” says, “It’s such a crazy old town / It can drag you down / Till you run out of dreams / So you party all night to the music and lights / But you don’t know what happiness means / I was dancing in the dark with strangers / No love around me / Then suddenly you found me, oh / Girl you’re every woman in the world to me / You’re my fantasy, you’re my reality / Girl you’re every woman in the world to me / You’re everything I need, you’re everything to me / Oh girl.“

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