3 Times Mainstream Rockers Colored Outside the Lines and Made Odd Music

Typically, you’re either a mainstream rocker or someone who defies conventions. Rarely do artists who achieve massive success threaten that success by coloring outside the lines. The three rock artists below dared to be different. They threatened their standing with the mainstream by making truly odd music.

‘Trans’ — Neil Young

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Neil Young has always represented the counterculture, but he still became a widely known figure in both folk and rock. He threatened his standing in the music world with the 1982 album, Trans. In an attempt to communicate with his non-verbal son through machines, Young used synthesizers, a drum machine, and other electronic instruments. It was a far cry from Young’s typically acoustic musicality.

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Despite the tender backstory, many listeners found this album controversial. Electronica wasn’t what people had historically gone to Young for. It went as far as him being sued by his record label for intentionally making albums that went against convention. But Young supporters saw this record as a bold move for Young, proving his authentic and unflappable artistry.

‘Low’ — David Bowie

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David Bowie’s Low was similarly controversial due to its sound. Bowie wasn’t an artist afraid of experimentation, but his label thought this 1977 record was a little too far outside the box. Like Young’s label, Bowie’s refused to release this record for many months. Eventually, they ceded to Bowie’s artistry and vision for this record.

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This abstract album was very different from Bowie’s past glam and soul records. Even for an artist who frequently departed from his sound, Low was a bold step. But, as any Bowie fan will tell you, it was his fearless approach to music that made him so enticing. This record is a shining example of that.

‘Nebraska’ — Bruce Springsteen

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It’s hard to call Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska odd, given it’s an acoustic, largely digestible record, but it was off-kilter when compared to the rest of Springsteen’s discography. This acoustic album didn’t have all the bells and whistles of The Boss’ typical fare, but that’s arguably what made it such an enticing listen.

This album wasn’t without its controversy. As with any sonic departure, some struggled to get on board with the softer side of Springsteen. In hindsight, though, this album has become a fan favorite, representing Springsteen’s elite songwriting.

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