3 Country Songs From the 1990s That Will Actually Make You Smarter

If you wanted a little insight into the world, you’ve come to the right place. Country music in the 1990s was smart. It offered fans something to tap their toes to and something to open their minds with—what a combo!

Here below, we wanted to dive into that very combination. We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that we adore. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1990s that will actually make you smarter.

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“Fancy” by Reba McEntire from ‘Rumor Has It’ (1990)

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This is just one of the greatest stories ever told. Originally written and released by Bobbie Gentry in 1969, it was Reba McEntire who picked it up and breathed new life into the track more than two decades later. In it, the singer tells the story of a young girl. Her mother spends her last pennies on a dress and gives it to the gal. She now has to make her way out in the world with just her dress and herself. Strangely, the song is heartening. The singer shows such courage. But at its foundation, it’s a song about the difficulty of life. And Reba sings it with talent, skill, and a professorial flair.

“Independence Day” by Martina McBride from ‘The Way That I Am’ (1993)

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Speaking of the difficulty of life, this track does not shy away from it. For every story about a princess finding her true love, there are tales of other people not being so successful, not being so lucky. That’s just what Martina McBride sings about on her famed tune, “Independence Day”. The song is like a movie, with a harsh plot and violent outcome. But it’s also a window into how the world works sometimes. If we want to enjoy the best of life, we can’t look away from the worst.

“Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter from ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This?’ (1995)

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Let’s just admit it—life is strange. To be a person is not easy. It’s full of subtle nuance, strange feelings, and challenging stages. Well, that’s just what country artist Deana Carter sings about here on this insightful, mellow number. She does it in a way that shows us how a person really feels at a certain point in her life—when love is new. We all know what it is like to be young and wanting more out of the world. Well, if you didn’t know—then check out what Carter sings about in a moment of naked honesty.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)