3 Alt-Rock Songs From the 1990s That Will Get Your Friends Dancing

Alt-rock in the 1990s had a vibe. There was an edge to the music. And it got you going. Not only was alt-rock a burgeoning genre during the decade, but it also showcased a number of big names who would go on to dominate the era.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from three bands from back in the day that knew how to inspire. Indeed, these are three alt-rock songs from the 1990s that will get your friends dancing.

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“Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M. from ‘Out Of Time’ (1991)

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This song was made to get you to dance. R.E.M. lead vocalist Michael Stipe said he challenged himself to write the most positive track that he could. So, he recruited The B-52’s Kate Pierson and the two of them created a tune that will not only get you to dance, but it will get you to likely rethink your entire life. It will have you wondering whether you’re too grumpy or if you made the right choices in your 30s. That’s how good this song is.

“The Impression That I Get” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones from ‘Let’s Face It’ (1997)

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You had to be there. In the late 1990s, there was a ska revival, and it was all the rage. Not only were people swing dancing in public, but they were bouncing around and dancing to brass music from bands like The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. The trumpets, the trombones—indeed, all the instruments just put a vibe in your dancing shoes. While the fad slowed down in the early 2000s, in the late 1990s it was some fun stuff!

“Around The World” by Red Hot Chili Peppers from ‘Californication’ (1999)

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It seems that The Red Hot Chili Peppers have lived many music lives. And in the late 1990s, one of those lives was very much connected to the band’s popular album, Californication. The record was all over the radio. You couldn’t walk into a store without hearing one of the LP’s tracks. And its opener was something that you could really bust a move to. The funky, rhythmic “Around The World” really knew how to get you to strut your stuff.

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