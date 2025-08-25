3 Anthems Featured in 1990s Rom-Coms That Defined the Decade

The ’90s were rife with rom-coms. That genre of film hit its stride in that decade. On top of endearing stories, these films featured stellar soundtracks. From country hits to throwback anthems, ’90s rom-coms didn’t mess around when it came to a needle drop. Below are three songs featured in rom-coms from the 1990s that helped define the decade.

“Pretty Woman” (Roy Orbison)

Though Roy Orbison‘s anthem, “Pretty Woman,” was released several decades before the ’90s, its feature in one of the most iconic rom-coms of the decade makes it a shoo-in for this list. Director Garry Marshall borrowed this song’s title for a tale of upward mobility and defied expectations. Starring Julia Roberts, Pretty Woman follows a prostitute who meets a wealthy client. They hit it off but struggle to find common ground. Though it’s not what Orbison had intended with his song, the film manages to warp it into something new effectively.

The 1990 film gave Oribson’s track a resurgence. A whole new generation of listeners was able to delight in the singer’s unmistakable baritone.

“This Kiss” (Faith Hill)

Faith Hill’s “This Kiss” is a ’90s staple. While the country anthem did well on its own, its inclusion in the 1998 cult classic rom-com, Practical Magic, gave it even more legs. This song plays while Sandra Bullock’s character finds love for the first time. No song could better encapsulate the feeling of new love than this one.

The “This Kiss” moment in Practical Magic is the calm before the storm. While the movie quickly takes a creepy turn, this Hill needle drop is a welcome moment of uncomplicated happiness.

“Kiss Me” (Sixpence None the Richer)

If any romantic song defined ’90s rom-coms, it’s Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me.” It has been featured in many films over the decades, but perhaps its most famous use was in She’s All That. As the main character goes through a transformation, this song underscores her shining moment. “Kiss Me” owes a lot of its popularity to She’s All That. After it became a titular motif in that film, it got a bump in radio play. It has been used similarly across cinema history, adding to its popularity and making it arguably one of the most common needle drops.

