3 Movies That Build An Entire World Based on a Musician’s Catalog

Music has been a central part of movies since the form’s inception. Whether it’s dance hall piano played alongside silent pictures or surround sound needle drops from our favorite bands, music and film go hand in hand. The three films below take that to a whole new level. These movies have used one musician’s catalog and completely shaped a storyline around it.

Yesterday (2019)

No film has dreamed bigger than Danny Boyle’s Yesterday. This 2019 release did what many songwriters wish they could: blatantly steal from the Beatles and get away with it.

Music can seem like a competition. It’s hard not to get in your head about what you write without thinking of the many perfect songs that came before. This film challenges that idea to its fullest. What’s better, success at the expense of your integrity or the satisfaction of a job well done on your own? This movie uses one of the most successful catalogs from any musician to explore that question. There is plenty of existentialism, celebrity cameos, and Beatles needle drops. It’s not a biopic, but it’s certainly a love letter.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

There are many “jukebox musicals” out there, but Mamma Mia! is the only one that’s wholly focused on one catalog. The playwrights for this iconic musical breathed new life into ABBA’s music, which eventually led to a feature film.

This Grecian blockbuster has given ABBA a whole new generation of fans. Though the movie adds a fictitious plot to the foursome’s music, it speaks to the narrative quality of their work. Though Mamma Mia! is shrouded in fun-loving moments, it’s an incredible feat to be able to warp pre-established songs so effortlessly. This movie will keep ABBA in the rotation for many years to come, and for that, we’re grateful.

Blinded by the Light (2019)

Bruce Springsteen has always been thought of as the lifeblood of the American working class. But his music has a universal appeal. That’s been proven time and time again, with the film Blinded by the Light being a significant source of evidence.

This film follows Javed, a British-Pakistani teenager who finds solace in Springsteen’s music. Facing racism and prejudice, Javed sees The Boss as a bolstering figure, standing in opposition to oppression of any kind. It may not have been what Springsteen imagined when he wrote some of his biggest hits, but decades later, a filmmaker was able to apply his sentiments to their situation. This is the power of a great song.

