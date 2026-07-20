3 Arena Rock Anthems From the 1990s That Still Feel Huge Decades Later

These three arena rock anthems from the 1990s still feel huge today. No matter how much time passes, we can’t help but feel the power behind these hits. Revisit them today to be reminded of just how timeless they are.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Thunderstruck” — AC/DC

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Starting with the top of the decade, we have AC/DC’s 1990 release “Thunderstruck”. Few rock songs feel as monumental as this one. No matter how many times you hear this 1990s rock track, you’re always hit with how massive it sounds. There’s a reason it’s been chosen to be played in countless stadiums and other crowd-heavy events over the years. It crams its way into every nook and cranny, becoming a true wall of sound.

With a title like this one, AC/DC needed to deliver a truly powerful song. They did that tenfold here. The lyrics are accompanied by pitch-perfect instrumentation. No matter how many years go by, this song will always feel as big as it did the first time you heard it.

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” — Aerosmith

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Aerosmith’s hit, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”, changed the trajectory of their career. They proved they weren’t just nostalgia acts with this 1990s arena rock ballad. Instead, they were crowned relevant hitmakers.

This song was the perfect pair for the disaster film Armageddon. A movie about thwarting the end of the world needs a pretty monster song to go alongside it. Instead of delivering an amped-up action-hero-type song, the band (and songwriter Diane Warren) went the tender route. That was the correct choice, encapsulating the soul of this classic film.

“My Hero” — Foo Fighters

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This optimistic banger from Foo Fighters will never get old. It still pleases a crowd as it did in the 1990s, perhaps even more so now that it has the gleam of nostalgia. “There goes my hero / Watch him as he goes / There goes my hero / He’s ordinary,” the lyrics read, offering a sonic “thank you” to the world’s unsung heroes. In a world where rockers sometimes stroke their own egos, this song was a refreshing take.

Today, this song isn’t just a hit; it’s a standout track that gets a crowd excited when it finally comes around in a setlist. Whether you’re a casual Foo Fighters listener or a massive fan, you know the power of “My Hero”.

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