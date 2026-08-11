5 of the Best Country Songs Turning 55 This Year

Some of the best country music artists of all time were active in 1971, which means this year was chock-full of genre-defining classics that remain favorites today. In celebration of their 55th anniversaries, we’re revisiting some of the best country music from 1971.

“Man In Black” by Johnny Cash

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Johnny Cash put words and meaning to his long-worn, all-black aesthetic with his 1971 protest song “Man In Black”. In addition to serving as a narrative song about his backstory, the country classic set Cash apart from his more conservative contemporaries.

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While he was most certainly rooted in Christian values, Cash took on a more liberal-hearted stance by wearing black “for the poor and beaten down,” “the prisoner who is long paid for his crime,” and “the reckless ones whose bad trip left them cold.”

“Coat Of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton

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Similarly to Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton released her own “origin story” song in 1971 with “Coat Of Many Colors”. The country singer has always been outspoken about her Appalachian upbringing, and this is just one of many songs she’s written about her childhood.

“Coat Of Many Colors” is by far the best-known, though, and it’s easy to see why. The song touched on her East Tennessee roots and the biblical story of Joseph, which perfectly catered to Parton’s audience.

“Yesterday’s Wine” by Willie Nelson

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From his divorce to his ranch burning down to the near-constant friction he faced with his record label, country music legend Willie Nelson wasn’t exactly at the top of his game in 1971. Still, he remained devoted to his craft and his concept album, Yesterday’s Wine.

This devotion didn’t translate to an excellent chart position, with the title track peaking only at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. But Merle Haggard and George Jones’ duet version reached No. 1 in 1982, so maybe the song wasn’t so bad after all.

“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin” by Charley Pride

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Charley Pride achieved his greatest commercial success with his 1971 track “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’”. The song enjoyed crossover success in the country and pop markets, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 21 on the Hot 100.

Many, many artists have covered Pride’s song since then (originally written by Ben Peters). Today, it’s among the most beloved country music standards.

“You’re Lookin’ At Country” by Loretta Lynn

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By the year 1971, Loretta Lynn’s reputation for country-fried sass was well-established. “You’re Lookin’ At Country” had some of these same quippy elements. However, there was a greater sentimentality to this track than, say, the surprisingly pro-violence track “Fist City”.

Still, that’s not to say the song is toothless. “When it comes to love, well, I know about that / country folks all know where it’s at / If you’re looking at me, you’re looking at country.”

Photo by Julie Snow/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images