3 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1991 That Still Sound Fresh Today

Some seriously fun and funky pop hits dropped in 1991, only to later be forgotten by mainstream listeners in the 21st century. Many songs from that year understandably aged poorly, but others not only stood the test of time but remain sorely underrated. I think the following songs fit that bill, as few seem to remember them. And yet, they sound so good and so fresh that I wouldn’t be surprised if they dropped in the 2020s. Let’s take a look!

“Strike It Up” by Black Box from ‘Dreamland’

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This Italian pop tune was huge among the Eurohouse crowd, but few on the US side of the pond remember it. That’s a shame, because this infectiously catchy dance-pop tune still sounds so good today.

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“Strike It Up” by Black Box was a huge hit, and it’s a shame that lead singer Martha Wash was uncredited on the original release. The woman you see in the music video was actually a French model named Katrin Quinol who became the lip-syncing face of the band. The whole thing led to a lawsuit. Negativity aside, the song was a hit, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reaching the Top 40 across Europe.

“I Don’t Wanna Cry” by Mariah Carey from ‘Mariah Carey’

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Mariah Carey has enjoyed plenty of hits over the years. However, a lot of her early work has been forgotten about by casual fans. “I Don’t Wanna Cry” is one early work from the pop diva that still sounds amazing after all these years. And I don’t think it deserves to be overshadowed.

“I Don’t Wanna Cry” by Mariah Carey comes from the crooner’s debut album and peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll)” by C+C Music Factory (Freedom Williams and Zelma Davis) from ‘Gonna Make You Sweat’

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We all know “Gonna Make You Sweat”, but what about “Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll)”? This funky dance song can still get a crowd going. Even if many have forgotten about this entry on our list of pop hits from 1991.

“Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll)” was a high-energy techno dance hit back in 1991. It peaked at No. 3 in the US and reached the Top 40 across Europe and elsewhere.

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