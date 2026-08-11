Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1973

If you’re a baby boomer who loves music, you got to enjoy one of the greatest eras for pop back in 1973. So many amazing tunes hit the top (or close to it) of the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year, across genres like soul, gospel, funk, and more. Let’s take a look at just a few hard-hitters from that year that you probably still remember.

“Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye from ‘Let’s Get It On’

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This song is easily the most iconic tune that crooner Marvin Gaye ever dropped, and it’s a quintessential baby-makin’ song for the ages. Those funky guitar moments really pull the whole thing together, in my opinion. The soulful deep funk tune “Let’s Get It On” dropped in the summer of 1973 and quickly rose up the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 11 in Canada.

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“Why Me” by Kris Kristofferson from ‘Jesus Was A Capricorn’

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Kris Kristofferson took country gospel music to the pop charts with this 1973 smash hit. “Why Me” followed a string of successful songs from Kristofferson, including “Me And Bobby McGee” and “Sunday Morning Coming Down”. “Why Me” deserves as much love, though, and it certainly got a lot of love back in 1973. This song peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart in the US.

“Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree” by Dawn feat. Tony Orlando from ‘Tuneweaving’

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Remember this pop hit from 1973? “Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree” was a smash hit duet between singers Dawn and Tony Orlando. It’s a sweet song about a man fresh out of prison who tells his love to tie a yellow ribbon around the oak tree in front of her house if she wants him to return to her life. Naturally, the song has a happy ending. “Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree” peaked at No. 1 across the globe in the US, UK, Canada, and elsewhere.

“Will It Go Round In Circles” by Billy Preston from ‘Music Is My Life’

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This famed Beatles collaborator and iconic solo musician had a hit on his hands with “Will It Go Round In Circles”. And any baby boomer fan of funk or soul music likely remembers this pop hit from 1973 all too well. “Will It Go Round In Circles” by Billy Preston peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It also topped the mainstream charts in Canada.

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