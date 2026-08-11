3 Rock Songs From 1991 That Every 90s Kid Can Still Sing Along With Today

The music of the early 1990s was a beautiful blend of the iconic sounds of the 1980s, with the new, transformative sounds of the 1990s. With that in mind, these are three of the best rock songs that came out in 1991, which are so good, every kid from the 1990s can likely still sing along with them today.

“(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams

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If there is one song that dominated 1991, it’s “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams. A 17-week No. 1 single, Adams wrote the sweet love song with Michael Kamen and producer Robert “Mutt” Lange. The song is part of the soundtrack for the blockbuster film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. It also appears on Adams’ Waking Up The Neighborhood project.

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“(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” says, “Look into your heart, you will find / There’s nothing there to hide / Take me as I am, take my life / I would give it all, I would sacrifice / Don’t tell me it’s not worth fightin’ for / I can’t help it, there’s nothing I want more / You know it’s true / Everything I do, I do it for you.”

Adams won one Grammy throughout his career, and it’s for this song.

“Losing My Religion” by R.E.M.

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On R.E.M.’s Out Of Time record is “Losing My Religion”. The song was written by band members Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe.

“Losing My Religion” isn’t really about religion. Instead, Stipe says the song is about “unrequited love”. The chorus says, “That’s me in the corner / That’s me in the spotlight / Losing my religion / Trying to keep up with you / And I don’t know if I can do it / Oh no, I’ve said too much / I haven’t said enough.”

“Something To Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt

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“Something To Talk About” is Bonnie Raitt’s first Top 5 single, although she had already been releasing music for nearly 20 years by the time it was released. On her Luck Of The Draw record, Shirley Elkhard is the sole writer of the uptempo tune.

A song about the start of a new romance, “Something To Talk About” says, “I feel so foolish, I never noticed / You act so nervous, could you be fallin’ for me? / It took the rumor to make me wonder / Now I’m convinced that I’m goin’ under / Thinkin’ ’bout you every day / Dreamin’ ’bout you every night I’m hopin’ that you feel the same way / Now that we know it, let’s really show it darlin’ / Let’s give ’em somethin’ to talk about / A little mystery to figure out / Let’s give ’em somethin’ to talk about / How about love?“

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