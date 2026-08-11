4 Songs From 1968 Every 60s Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

Just about every 60s kid out there has memories of jumping into the family car or van and taking off to school in the morning. During that time, however brief, plenty of young impressionable kids got to hear what Top 40 radio had to offer. For many, those short moments of music exposure would shape the tastes of 60s kids well into adulthood. Let’s revisit just a few 1968 songs that you probably listened to on your way to school!

“This Guy’s In Love With You” by Herb Alpert from ‘The Beat Of The Brass’

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This good ol’ traditional pop song was a smash hit in 1968, and I’m not surprised at all. Burt Bacharach and Hal David wrote this tune, and Herb Alpert’s crooning vocals really pulled the whole thing together. “This Guy’s In Love With You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1968, among a few other US charts.

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“Hey Jude” by The Beatles

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Well, I couldn’t leave The Beatles off this list, could I? “Hey Jude” was easily the song of the year in 1968. This pop rock tune was written by Paul McCartney as a ballad of encouragement for bandmate John Lennon’s son, Julian. Plenty of listeners resonated with the message of “Hey Jude”, and it skyrocketed to the top of the charts in the US, UK, Canada, and almost everywhere else.

“Love Is Blue” by Paul Mauriat from ‘Le Grand Orchestre De Paul Mauriat – Volume 5’

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This easy listening baroque pop hit is actually a cover of a French pop song from a year prior, made famous by Vicky Leandros. That OG version wasn’t that big of a deal in the US. But when Paul Mauriat debuted his version in 1968, the song became a fast No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart.

“People Got To Be Free” by The Rascals from ‘Freedom Suite’

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How about a little bit of blue-eyed soul on our list of 1968 songs you probably listened to on your way to school? “People Got To Be Free” by The Rascals is a delightful but poignant tune that pleads with listeners to consider tolerance and freedom. Listeners loved it, and the song jumped to No. 1 on the Hot 100 and also topped the Canadian charts.

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