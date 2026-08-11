3 of the Best Led Zeppelin Songs (Although They Weren’t All Big Hits)

Few rock bands have had the longevity of Led Zeppelin. Their eponymous debut album came out in 1969, the beginning of a career that has lasted more than 55 years. With so much time to release music, it’s impossible to list all of Led Zeppelin’s best songs.

Of course, Led Zeppelin is best known for their iconic single, “Stairway To Heaven”. Still, there are some other songs that stand out above the rest, including these three, although they were not all big hits on the radio.

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“Whole Lotta Love”

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“Whole Lotta Love” is Led Zeppelin’s first No. 1 single. On Led Zeppelin II, their sophomore album, “Whole Lotta Love” was written by band members John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant, plus songwriter Willie Dixon.

The song says, “You need cooling, baby, I’m not fooling / I’m gonna send you back to schooling / Way down inside, honey, you need it / I’m gonna give you my love / I’m gonna give you my love / Want a whole lotta love / Want a whole lotta love / Want a whole lotta love / Want a whole lotta love.“

In 1975, Tina Turner included a version of this song on her Acid Queen record.

“Black Dog”

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Written by Plant, Jones, and Page, “Black Dog” is part of Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin IV project. Interestingly, the song was inspired by a dog Led Zeppelin saw that wandered around the area where the band was recording. The term “black dog” does not appear in the lyrics.

“Black Dog” says, “Take too long ‘fore I found out / What people mean by down and out / Spent my money, took my car / Started telling her friend she’ gonna be a star / I don’t know, but I’ve been told / A big-legged woman ain’t got no soul.”

“Rock And Roll”

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Also on Led Zeppelin IV is “Rock And Roll”. The song barely cracked the Top 40, which is surprising, since fans still love this song today.

Written by Plant, Bonham, Page, and Jones, “Rock And Roll” says, “It’s been a long time since The Book of Love / I can’t count the tears of a life with no love / Carry me back, carry me back / Carry me back, baby, where I come from / Whoa, whoa, oh / It’s been a long time, been a long time / Been a long lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely time.”

Cadillac later used this song for some of their advertising in 2001.

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