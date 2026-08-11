3 Songs From the 1990s That Never Need an Introduction

These three 1990s songs need no introduction. They are so beloved and enduring that everyone just gets with the program whenever they are played. If these songs came on at a party, a wedding, a sporting event, or really anywhere else, you and everybody else would flip out in excitement and recognizability. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who couldn’t sing along to these hits.

[RELATED: 3 One-Hit Wonder Bands From the 1990s That Broke up Shortly After Their Big Hit]

Videos by American Songwriter

“…Baby One More Time” — Britney Spears

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This pop song was a classic from the get-go. It exploded with popularity in the late 1990s and is now a certified staple. Few pop songs from the 1990s are as enduring as this one. Everyone, everywhere knows exactly what is about to play when the intro to this track comes on. We’re all ready to scream along with the iconic chorus within seconds.

Britney Spears’ little vocal trill at the top of this track is instantly recognizable. If, for some reason, you couldn’t place this song title, you at least know Spears is behind it. That speaks volumes for her iconography.

“Gangsta’s Paradise” — Coolio

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Similarly, this Coolio hit gets listeners on its side within the first few moments. By the time the iconic opening line plays, “As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death / I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothin’ left,” everyone is locked in.

That might be the only line you know from this song, but you’re nonetheless excited as a superfan when it comes on. This is the kind of hit that brings a room together in collective excitement. Without a word from the DJ, “Gangsta’s Paradise” is welcomed with open arms.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” — Nirvana

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The opening drum roll is intro enough for this grunge classic. Even if you don’t count yourself a fan of this hard-edged genre, you know and love this song. This is a hit that defies generations and genre lines. It’s a universal kind of track that everyone can get behind.

In a way, this song defies the spirit of grunge. Though it spoke for the counterculture in its day, it’s now just a regular pop hit. It might have an edginess to it, but its pop appeal is apparent. It somehow became the mass market’s answer to rebellion, much to Nirvana’s dismay.

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