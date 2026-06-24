3 Arena Rock Anthems That Still Feel Huge Decades Later

These three arena rock anthems have not lost any amount of power over the decades. They feel just as huge today as they did when they were released. These songs can fill a room of any size, bringing together audiences from multiple generations. It’s impossible not to feel affected by these arena rock masterpieces.

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“Juke Box Hero” — Foreigner

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Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero” is just as anthemic today as it was back in 1981. It still feels present and powerful decades after its release. No matter who you are or what genre you listen to. This arena rock staple will move you to pump your fist in the air and jump along to the rhythm.

More than the backing musicality, the chorus of this Foreigner hit begs you to sing along. Since the early 80s, crowds have been screaming along to this chorus, and I don’t see that going away anytime soon. This song is just that powerful.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” — AC/DC

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AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long” is equally jammable. You’ll want to headbang along to this arena rock band as Brian Johnson’s singular vocals fill the room. You might not be able to hit the same notes, but you’ll surely try your best.

No matter how long it’s been since “You Shook Me All Night Long” was released, it feels equally as potent. The drums still hit very hard. The melody is just as great. This is a truly evergreen rock song that will likely remain fresh for decades to come.

“Pour Some Sugar On Me” — Def Leppard

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Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” is equal parts hard rock instrumentation and pop appeal. This song works on a myriad of listeners, which is what has kept it so popular for decades on end. Like the other songs on this list, “Pour Some Sugar On Me” demands a sing-along. You’d be hard-pressed to keep still and silent while it plays.

Though it’s been a while since this song was released, it feels just as massive today as it did in the late 1980s. It has helped Def Leppard’s legacy endure, keeping them in the cultural conversation with younger audiences. No generation is completely unaware of the effects of this arena rock staple.

(Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)