4 Extremely Worthy Pop and Rock Songs That Barely Scraped Into the Top 40 in 1982

We are setting the coordinates on our time machine for the year 1982. What an incredible year for music that was, as many massive hit songs came along to help define the sound of the relatively new decade.

On top of that, the lower reaches of the charts were also filled with fascinating songs. Here are four that barely cracked the Top 40 in ’82 but still deserve your full attention today.

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“Man On The Corner” by Genesis

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Genesis released the album Abacab in 1981 with a bit more notoriety from the mainstream than they’d ever enjoyed. Why? Earlier that year, Phil Collins’ first solo album, Face Value, turned into an unexpected hit thanks to the success of brooding single “In The Air Tonight”. “Man On The Corner”, the fourth single from the album, which means it didn’t arrive on radio until 1982, shares a vibe with “In The Air Tonight” in that it features moody synthesizers filling in the gaps between crackling drums. In terms of lyrics, it’s reminiscent of The Beatles’ “The Fool On The Hill” with how it takes a look at a societal outcast. A cool track, but only a No. 40 hit.

“Dancing In The Street” by Van Halen

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Van Halen wasn’t really in album mode when they made the 1981 LP Diver Down. The quartet thought they’d put out a cover song as a single just to keep fans happy in between projects. But when the record label heard what the band did with Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman”, they wanted the full meal, not just the appetizer. As a result, the band had to hustle to churn out the rest of the album, even though they didn’t have a ton of material. That’s why they went with a heavy diet of covers, including their take on “Dancing In The Street”, made famous by Martha And The Vandellas. The vocal harmonies sounded fantastic on their take, which deserved better than just a No. 38 showing.

“I Need You” by Paul Carrack

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By the time he released his 1982 album, Suburban Voodoo, Paul Carrack had already come and gone from two successful bands. He was at the helm as writer and singer for the band Ace on their hit “How Long” in 1975. And then he moonlighted with Squeeze for a single album (East Side Story) in 1981, one on which he sang the classic “Tempted”. Suburban Voodoo found him collaborating with Nick Lowe, who produced the record and does backing vocals. Lowe also co-wrote “I Need You”, the lead single, with Carrack and guitarist Martin Belmont. The song deftly demonstrates Carrack’s soulful way with a simple tune. But it only yielded a No. 37 ranking on the charts.

“Someday, Someway” by Marshall Crenshaw

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In the middle of the gaudy early 80s, which was defined by the arch strains of synth-pop, Marshall Crenshaw sounded like a throwback. Crenshaw stuck with traditional instruments, relying on the old-fashioned values of songcraft rendered with snappy, sympathetic performances to carry the day. This was evident in “Someday, Someway”, the first single he released from his self-titled debut album in 1982. The song, which features peppery percussion from the singer’s brother, Robert Crenshaw, wears its rockabilly vibes on its sleeve. It had already been covered by Robert Gordon by the time Crenshaw did his own take, which only made it to No. 36.

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