3 Artists That Were Snubbed by the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame was created back in 1961, and in the years since have inducted some of the biggest names in country music. However, there are a few names out there that have yet to get inducted, and it’s baffling to think that they may have gotten snubbed. Let’s look at three country artists who have been snubbed by the Country Music Hall of Fame, at least as of this writing.

1. Shania Twain

This one is just wild. Shania Twain is one of the biggest names in country music and was a chart-topping legend in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Her audience is still huge and new generations find fresh interest in her music today. Why hasn’t she been inducted yet?!

2. Alison Krauss

This legend deserves to have her name inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She’s been producing and performing incredible bluegrass-inspired tunes for years. Her work with Robert Plant is insanely successful. Her work on the O Brother Where Art Thou? soundtrack is part of what made it so famous. She may still be young, but she deserves to get her flowers now rather than later. The Hall of Fame better step up soon!

3. Dwight Yoakam

This one is a real eye-roller. Dwight Yoakam is a Grammy award-winning legend in the country music world. His career as a singer/songwriter has spanned decades and resulted in hits like “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” that are essential listening today. He even got involved in acting and filmmaking. It’s wild that he’s been snubbed by the Country Music Hall of Fame.

