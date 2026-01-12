3 Beatles Guitar Solos That Stop You in Your Tracks

Like any great rock band, the Beatles emphasized the guitar within their music. They had three great guitar players, each with a distinct skill set that helped round out their sound in unique ways. Because of this, many Beatles songs have iconic guitar solos that are indelible in rock history. Below, revisit three Beatles guitar solos that are so good they will stop you in your tracks.

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

We couldn’t kick off this list with any other song. This Beatles hit is guitar gold. Though Eric Clapton gets the credit for playing this era-defining solo, it exists because of George Harrison and his oft-underrated songwriting skills. Though Harrison himself was a masterful guitarist, his “ego” preferred having his friend and collaborator lend his talents to “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

It’s really all in the name of this song. Clapton’s guitar is deeply emotive, living up to the “gently weeps” descriptor. This song isn’t just one of the best guitar efforts in the Beatles’ catalog; it’s one of the best solos in rock history.

“The End”

“The End” is one of the best efforts, instrumental-wise, in the Beatles’ discography. All three guitarists of the group were given a chance to shine on this number from the Beatles’ swan song. Each solo highlights the unique voices of Harrison, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney within the band.

The minimal lyrics in this song make way for the Beatles’ instrumental skill. Because the Beatles were adept at crafting hit-worthy songs, their instrumental prowess isn’t always the first topic of discussion. But songs like “The End” shift the narrative, putting a keen focus on this aspect that makes them one of the greatest outfits ever to rock.

“Something”

“Something” is far subtler than the previous entries on this list, but it’s nonetheless impressive. Harrison once again flexes his knowledge of a guitar-led song with this era-defining ballad.

Though heavily steeped in psychedelia, “Something” is a timeless song. Harrison was undoubtedly inspired by the era in which he wrote this Beatles classic. Still, the lyrics’ sentiment is universal enough to make it one of the Beatles’ most enduring songs.

