2026 Rock the Country Fest Lineup Announced: Jelly Roll, Kid Rock, Creed, and More

Rock the Country music festival has just announced its 2026 lineup, and it’s sure to be a treat for country and rock fans looking for good times this summer. The traveling fest, which is slated to hit eight US cities, will feature Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Creed, Brooks & Dunn, and many, many more A-listers from the ranks of the rock and country greats.

The festival will consist of “8 massive shows” in “8 small towns,” per Rock the Country’s marketing materials: two-day stops in Bellville, Texas (May 1-2); Bloomingdale, Georgia (May 29-30); Sioux Falls, South Dakota (June 27-28); Ashland, Kentucky (July 10-11, 2026); Anderson, South Carolina (July 25-26; Hastings, Michigan (August 8-9); Ocala, Florida (August 28-29); and Hamburg, NY (September 11-12).

Lineups will vary from town to town. Kid Rock will co-headline multiple stops, whereas Jelly Roll will be appearing at only two stops. Creed will appear in South Carolina only. Check Rock the Country’s official website for full lineup details of each date.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 16th, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Festival co-founder Kid Rock said of the event, “It’s this simple. Rock the Country isn’t just a music festival; it’s a movement.”

“In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music, and the party of the year.”

View the full tour routing and lineup below.



05/01-02 – Bellville, TX @ Austin County Fairgrounds

05/29-30 – Bloomingdale, GA @ Ottawa Farms

06/27-28 – Sioux Falls, SD @ W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

07/10-11 – Ashland, KY @ Boyd County Fairgrounds

07/25-26 – Anderson, SC @ Anderson Sports & Ent Center

08/08-09 – Hastings, MI @ Barry Expo Center

08/28-29 – Ocala, FL @ Florida Horse Park

09/11-12 – Hamburg, NY @ Erie County Fairgrounds

