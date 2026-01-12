Born on This Day in 1926, the Country Star Who Forever Changed the Genre With a Smooth Baritone and a Shuffling Beat

On this day (January 12) in 1926, Ray Price was born in Wood County, Texas. Over the course of his long career, Price notched several hit songs. However, his most impactful contribution to country music was the song “Crazy Arms.” It introduced the shuffling “Ray Price Beat” that changed the face of the genre for generations to come.

Price was in his mid-20s when he released his debut single in 1950. The record didn’t sell. So, he put his goal of being a recording artist on hold to begin a radio career. He sang on multiple radio programs throughout the Dallas, Texas, area. This led to a publishing deal with the Peer-Southern publishing house and, eventually, a record deal with Columbia Records. A year after his first failed release, Price dropped “IF You’re Ever Lonely Darling.”

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Price got a major career break when he met and befriended Hank Williams in 1951. Williams took the up-and-comer under his wing and made him an opening act on his nationwide tour. At the time, Price didn’t have a backing band. As a result, Williams allowed him to use his band, The Drifting Cowboys, during their concerts. They also wrote songs together, including “Lonely Blues (From Waiting),” which became a minor hit for Price.

The nationwide exposure helped Price find consistent chart success. The 1950s saw him release several enduring hits, including “Run Boy,” “Heartaches by the Number,” “City Lights,” and “Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes.” Then, in 1956, Price released his first No. 1–a song that changed the country world forever.

Ray Price Changes Country Music

Ray Price released “Crazy Arms,” co-written by steel guitar icon Ralph Mooney and Chuck Seals, in April 1956. The song quickly became his first No. 1. Moreover, it introduced the country world to the Ray Price Beat.

At the time, honky tonk music was performed in 2/4 time. “Crazy Arms” was in 4/4 or “common time.” The beat also featured a subtle shuffle, making it a little more danceable. It immediately caught on with listeners and inspired musicians across country music and its myriad subgenres.

As time went on, the shuffle introduced in “Crazy Arms” became less and less subtle. Soon, it was the heartbeat of honky tonk, moving countless feet in dancehalls across the United States and around the world.

In short, Ray Price helped create the toe-tapping sound at the heart of modern country music.

