3 Rock Songs From 1983 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

The year 1983 kicked up a ton of totally amazing rock songs, many of which were filled with new wave and synth-pop elements that made them stand out from the rock songs of the 1970s. And if you were an 80s kid who spent a lot of time listening to the radio, I bet you know the following songs still have a special place in your heart. You probably still know every word to them. Feel free to sing along!

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“Every Breath You Take” by The Police from ‘Synchronicity’

If you were an 80s kid, you probably got sucked into the catchy melody of this soft rock classic from 1983, only to figure out later that this song is actually very creepy. Sting himself said that it was about a stalker following around his victim. Either way, this questionable hit from The Police was a big one back in 1983, when it peaked at No. 1 in the US and UK. “Every Breath You Take” also dominated the charts globally, hitting the Top 10 in countless countries.

“Let’s Dance” by David Bowie from ‘Let’s Dance’

David Bowie had this incredible talent for being able to move with the ebb and flow of the ever-changing music industry in the latter half of the 20th century. Rock and roll gave way to glam metal to hard rock to new wave. And he always managed to maintain a presence on the charts while still, somehow, sounding like David Bowie. “Let’s Dance” is a great example of this. Bowie blended funk rock with new wave and a touch of post-disco goodness to make this stellar track, and the masses loved it. “Let’s Dance” peaked at No. 1 almost across the board globally, including in the US and UK.

“Photograph” by Def Leppard from ‘Pyromania’

I can’t have a list of 1983 rock songs without including at least one glam metal banger. Def Leppard’s “Photograph” is certainly deserving of a spot on this list. It’s one of the band’s most famous tracks, and it peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart back in 1983. It was a crossover hit, too, peaking at No. 12 on the Hot 100.

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