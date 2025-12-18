3 Beatles Songs That Young People Love the Most Today, Judging by Streams

The Beatles were the most beloved band of the 20th century, and it will probably be centuries more before humanity forgets about them entirely… if ever. There’s something about the Fab Four’s tunes that has stood the test of time. Listeners, young and old, still listen to their songs regularly in the 2020s. Let’s take a look at a few of the most-streamed Beatles songs that younger listeners enjoy today!

Keep in mind that this list is based on Spotify’s most-streamed Beatles songs as of December 15, 2025. The exact numbers may have changed in recent months.

“Here Comes The Sun” from ‘Abbey Road’ (1969)

The 2009 remastered version of this gorgeous, sunshine tune from Abbey Road remains the band’s most-streamed song of all time at 1,728,728,044 streams, with approximately 498,878 streams daily. It’s funny that the song that listeners today seem to resonate with the most didn’t come from the principal songwriting partnership of Lennon-McCartney. Rather, this song was written by the band’s guitarist and often underutilized songwriter, George Harrison. It’s a folk-pop delight that still makes listeners feel warm and fuzzy, decades after it first hit the airwaves.

“Come Together” from ‘Abbey Road’ (1969)

“Come Together”, specifically the 2009 remastered version, is the second-most-streamed Beatles song on Spotify at 906,369,448 streams as of 2025, with about 257,762 daily streams. I’m not surprised at all to see this blues rock song on our list. It has been covered by a ton of musicians, from Joe Cocker to Eurythmics to Aerosmith. This jam was written by John Lennon as a campaign song for Timothy Leary, but was later repurposed for Abbey Road.

“Let It Be” from ‘Let It Be’ (1970)

Well, this entry doesn’t shock anyone. “Let It Be” (the 2009 remastered version, of course) is the third-most-streamed Beatles song on Spotify at 888,449,892 streams total. This beloved tune, which surged in popularity in 2020 and again in 2024, boasted around 331,115 daily streams. While many listeners wished that Abbey Road could have been the band’s final sendoff, “Let It Be” remains one of the finest Beatles songs in existence. I think it punctuated their career quite well.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images