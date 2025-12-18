3 One-Hit Wonders That Classic Movie Fans Will Recognize

Today, there are about a billion-and-a-half television channels available. From sports to cooking shows to who knows what. But one channel that we know exists is the classic movie channel. There, you can see your favorite black-and-white films and remember your favorite songs from them. That’s also what we wanted to do here below. We wanted to remember three classic songs from three classic movies. Three times that the films we loved also provided tunes we adored. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that classic movie fans will surely recognize today.

“Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey from ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Shirley Bassey’s voice could probably fill up the entire celestial universe if she really tried. But here on Earth, it filled concert halls and movie theaters alike thanks to its booming quality. Bassey lent her voice to the 1964 theme song for the James Bond spy movie Goldfinger. But while they came for the espionage, they stayed for Bassey singing over the rolling credits. In the end, the tune hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“St. Elmo’s Fire (Man In Motion)” by John Parr from ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ (1985)

Flashing forward about two decades, we move from a spy thriller to a group of confused young people. What will the future hold? What are they good at? Who loves them? Who do they love? These are the questions facing those in St. Elmo’s Fire, and the theme song for the film was a comet in the night sky, too, making its way to the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

“Main Theme From The Man With The Golden Arm” by Elmer Bernstein from ‘The Man With The Golden Arm’ (1955)

Did you say you wanted a music and movie crossover? Well, you’re in luck! This film, which is about the trouble that comes with drug addiction, stars none other than Frank Sinatra in its lead role. But its famed instrumental theme was written by Elmer Bernstein. Enjoy it—it’s a cacophony, a traffic jam of sound in the best of ways.

