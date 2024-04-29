3 Blink-182 Underrated Gems That Deserve More Recognition

Blink-182 has pushed out some evergreen hits since their inception in 1992. “All The Small Things” and “I Miss You” are easily recognizable songs that have stood the test of time in the pop punk genre. Still, there are quite a few tracks from the band that don’t get the love they deserve. Let’s take a look at three underrated gems from Blink-182 that deserve way more recognition.

1. “Don’t Leave Me”

Enema Of The State was the album that put Blink-182 on the map. Tracks like “Adam’s Song” and “What’s My Age Again?” became huge hits when the album was released in 1999. However, “Don’t Leave Me” is another track from the album that deserves some attention and is definitely an underrated gem from Blink-182. It’s a raw, passionate anthem that had the defining sound of pop punk at the time. And that explosive chorus? Chef’s kiss.

2. “Man Overboard”

This single release was featured live on The Mark, Tom, and Travis Show (The Enema Strikes Back!). This song reflects Blink-182 at their peak at the turn of the century with blistering lyrics that are an ode to being loyal to your friendships. The melody is super catchy, and the energy of the song is very much Blink-182 at their best.

3. “Ghost On The Dancefloor”

This little deep cut is very popular among diehard fans, but it didn’t get a ton of love when it was released on the 2011 album Neighborhoods. It’s one of their more introspective and haunting songs that explores themes of loss, longing, and regret. The song is definitely one of their more emotional tracks, and they did a damn good job with it.

