Who Is Performing at the 2024 ACM Awards? Full Performers and Presenters List, Plus Toby Keith Tribute Details

Taking over The Star in Frisco, Texas, the 2024 Academy of Music Awards have spent the last several weeks promoting one of the biggest nights in country music. With Reba McEntire taking over hosting duties for the 17th time, the country legend is sure to feel right at home as she rubs shoulders with old friends and singers like Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, who seem to be ushering in a new era of country music with songs like “Need a Favor.” Celebrating another year in country music, the night comes packed with exciting performances and even a tribute to the legendary Toby Keith.

Knowing how to celebrate in style, the ACM Awards are pulling out all the stops as even the host, Reba, will take the stage to perform her new single “I Can’t.” Discussing the evening, the country singer seemed focused on her wardrobe as she told Good Morning America, “I just saw my outfit yesterday. It’s absolutely gorgeous. I can’t wait to have it. So, I’m really excited about it.” Not only discussing her outfit for the awards, she also teased her new single, explaining, “It’s a little different from anything I’ve done in a while. So I hope everybody enjoys it.”

As for the performances for the evening, over a dozen singers prepared to entertain those in the audience and the millions watching at home. The Full list of performers includes Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson.

Jason Aldean Honoring Toby Keith At The ACM Awards

Although an impressive lineup of performers, those are just the solo performances. The ACM Awards will also showcase several duo performances by Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Nate Smith will take the stage alongside Avril Lavigne.

Looking at the presenters for the evening, they include, Jordan Davis, Alabama, BRELAND, Tyler Cameron, Sara Evans, Carin Leon, Little Big Town, Ashley McBride, Dion and Rozene Pride, Noah Reid, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson, Clay Walker, and even Randy Travis

With Keith passing away in February after battling cancer for several years, Jason Aldean is set to honor the country icon with a special performance. Speaking about the legacy he left behind, Aldean said, “For me personally, he was a guy that I feel like … just always spoke his mind. He said what he thought, whether it was the popular opinion or not. And it wasn’t, you know, it didn’t always go well for him, and he didn’t care. I mean, it was something that if he felt strongly about it and felt like it was something he believed in, he was going to speak his mind.”

Don’t miss the ACM Awards, airing live on Amazon Prime Video starting with a pre-show kicking off the special night at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for SiriusXM)