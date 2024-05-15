3 of Jelly Roll’s Most Unforgettable Acceptance Speeches

Jelly Roll is known for his genre-bending country music. However, he’s also known for delivering some seriously memorable and inspiring acceptance speeches. And with a laundry list of awards under his belt, there are quite a few speeches out there. This list features just three examples of Jelly Roll’s best acceptance speeches!

1. The 57th Annual CMA Awards – 2023

Jelly Roll dropped a lot of wisdom in his acceptance speech for New Artist of the Year back in 2023. And it wasn’t just for his audience of fellow musicians. He reminded viewers about the importance of looking forward and never giving up.

“I don’t know where you’re at in your life, or what you’re going through,” he said during this acceptance speech to a cheering crowd. “But I wanna tell you to keep going, baby. I wanna tell you success is on the other side. And I wanna tell you it’s gonna be okay. I wanna tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason. What’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

2. iHeartRadio Music Awards – 2024

Jelly Roll didn’t lose his edge with this acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2024. As the singer accepted his award for Best New Artist, he talked about the impact radio has had on him and how meaningful the award truly was to him.

“I remember being a kid in the backseat of the car [with my brothers],” Jelly Roll said. “And all we did was ride around and listen to the radio, and we sung every single word. I never would have dreamed I would be one of the voices coming through your radio. And to be the best new country artist to represent country music and the best new pop artist… you don’t know what this means to a kid like me. […] God will always use the least likely messenger with the biggest message every single time.”

3. The CMT Awards – 2023

Jelly Roll snagged one of many awards in 2023, this time nabbing a Male Video of the Year award at the CMT Awards. The artist fought through tears as he delivered one of his best acceptance speeches of all time. The tears were warranted, considering he took home three different awards that night.

“I want you to know that I don’t know what you’re going through,” Jelly Roll said in a familiar fashion. “And I don’t know what you’ve been through but I know you can overcome it. I promise you, you can. And you can be whatever you want to be, I promise you can. I told Him I wanted to be a country music singer and I’m standing here at the CMT Awards with the Male Video of the Year, baby! When God got something for you nothing can get it the way!”

