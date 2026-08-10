3 Acoustic Folk Songs From the 1960s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

Acoustic folk songs provided a type of social currency in the 1960s. They were as much about entertaining a group of people as they were about educating them on current events or new ways to think and feel about the world.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three such offerings from back in the day that we find ourselves returning to often. Indeed, these are three acoustic folk songs from the 1960s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Bob Dylan from ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ (1963)

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For an artist who has seemingly countless impactful, incredible, and even timeless songs, this track from Bob Dylan remains one of his best. When it came to breakup songs, Dylan might just be the master. He’s so biting, scathing, and direct. Once the relationship is over, Dylan does not pine for its continuation. He says he’s going to go on his way and the other party should, as well. Makes us wonder—did he ever get back together with an ex? Either way, this acoustic-driven tune from The Bard remains one that rings out through the ages.

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One of the great things about folk music is that, at its best, the songs and style seem always connected to the past. You can feel a sense of lineage in the music. Such is the case with this compelling, bright 1966 offering from Gordon Lightfoot. Listening to “Early Morning Rain”, you can easily imagine generations of singers, songwriters, and influences on Lightfoot. If you ever want to hear the past put to melody, try this track on for size.

“Changes” by Phil Ochs from ‘Phil Ochs In Concert’ (1966)

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There is a reason why the acoustic guitar has been the instrument of choice of so many over the decades. The six-string is like a blank canvas upon which so many have attempted to write their poetry. Case in point: “Changes” by Phil Ochs. The song is almost too pretty to listen to. It should be hung in some protected museum. Indeed, sometimes the acoustic can sound just so sweet and artful. It’s no wonder it’s so beloved!

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