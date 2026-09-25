3 British Invasion LPs From 1966 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

The 1960s were a golden era for rock music. While the decade began with softer, more bubblegum tracks, it grew and evolved over time. By the middle of the decade, rock music had become more of a lifestyle than just entertainment.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three standout albums from the time period that came to the US from across the Atlantic Ocean. Indeed, these are three British Invasion LPs from 1966 with melodies that still echo decades later.

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‘Fresh Cream’ by Cream (1966)

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If you are a fan of music, chances are you’ve heard this song. Maybe you know who wrote and recorded it, maybe you didn’t. Turns out it was Cream. And the tune is as good today as it was when it first came out some 60 years ago. The moody, meandering, psychedelic rock offering is enough to get your toes tapping and your mind expanding. If you ever needed an excuse to dance around your living room as if there was no tomorrow, this is your song, this is your chance. It’s time to—yes—feel free, and the 1966 LP, Fresh Cream, can help!

‘Roger The Engineer’ by The Yardbirds (1966)

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It’s true, 1966 was a good time for blues-rock. That year, The Yardbirds released their rollicking LP, Roger The Engineer. Today, the album is also known as the self-titled The Yardbirds. But as Shakespeare taught us, a rose would smell as sweet no matter what name it had. Similarly, this album rocks whatever you call it. If you ever wanted to feel that guttural gnaw that good blues-rock offers, then put this record on and watch it roll all over you. It doesn’t matter that it was released six decades in the past!

‘Aftermath’ by The Rolling Stones (1966)

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If you’re talking British Invasion bands, you have to talk about The Rolling Stones. And in 1966, the Mick Jagger-led group released the LP, Aftermath. The album boasted a number of great tracks, but perhaps the one that stands out most today is the hip-shaking “Under My Thumb”. The offering is a mainstay on classic rock stations and on old school music playlists, even today. On it, Jagger, one of the princes of the British Invasion, is simply magnetic.

Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns