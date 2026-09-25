4 Hit Songs From 1974 That Will Teleport You to Your Younger Years

Music undoubtedly has transportative qualities, zipping listeners to specific times in their lives with the memories and feelings these songs conjure. Sometimes, the lyrics do the heavy lifting. Other times, it’s sheer musical association—we heard these songs in our youth, and hearing them again can take us back there. In either case, these four songs from 1974 will definitely teleport you to your younger years.

“Seasons In The Sun” by Terry Jacks

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Kicking off this list of 1974 songs that double as a time machine is a plaintive, gentle offering from Terry Jacks: “Seasons In The Sun”. The song has the same kind of melancholy sensibility that can come from looking back on our younger years, even if we’re doing so fondly. The passing of time has an inherently sad quality to it, and songs like “Seasons In The Sun” remind us how quickly that time really passes.

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“Time In A Bottle” by Jim Croce

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In the same vein as Terry Jacks is Jim Croce’s “Time In A Bottle”. This is another wistful song that invites us to look back on time spent with our loved ones. “If I could save time in a bottle the first thing that I’d like to do is to save every day ‘til eternity passes away just to spend time with you.” No matter how many decades pass, that feeling remains just as strong for all of us.

“Top Of The World” by The Carpenters

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The Carpenters’ “Top Of The World” captures the feathery, floaty feeling of falling in love—the kind of adoration we experience with almost frightening intensity when we’re younger. For baby boomers who were finding their footing in the world in 1974, songs like The Carpenters’ have a way of instantly transporting them back in time to the last moment when they felt “on top of the world.”

“Free Man In Paris” by Joni Mitchell

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Joni Mitchell wrote “Free Man In Paris” about her manager, David Geffen, specifically, but the vast majority of us can relate to the sentiments she outlines in the song. We often don’t appreciate how easy our younger years are until we’re far, far removed from them. If only we could go back and relish that lazy, peaceful boredom we so often complained about when we were young and naive.

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