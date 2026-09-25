6 Essential One-Hit Wonders To Enjoy on National One-Hit Wonder Day

Happy National One-Hit Wonder Day to all those who celebrate! If you’ve kept up on recent events here in these pages, you’ll know that we love a good one-hit wonder. And that’s why we’re here to celebrate the special occasion.

Indeed, below, we wanted to honor one of our favorite song categories. We wanted to dive into six tracks from back in the day we simply adore. These are six essential one-hit wonders to enjoy on National One-Hit Wonder Day!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice from ‘To The Extreme’ (1990)

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Oh, Vanilla Ice. When he entered the musical landscape in 1990, he probably thought he’d be a hall of fame rapper. Now, he’s considered a one-hit wonder for his excellent and yet still unintentionally funny track, “Ice Ice Baby”. It’s a song you know all the lyrics to, of course. But you rap them right along with Vanilla Ice, goofy smirk on your face.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners from ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ (1982)

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This one-hit wonder will inspire you to leave your small town and head out on the road in search of something more. What else could you want from a song? Indeed, Dexys Midnight Runners made a career thanks to this number. But music fans have been benefiting from that ever since the early 1980s. Seriously, though. What are you waiting for? Go out and LIVE your life!

“The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats from ‘Rhythm Of Youth’ (1983)

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Some one-hit wonders make total sense. You hear them, and you nod. But then there are others, like this song, that make you scratch your head. What is happening? What is a safety dance? Well, whatever it is, the 1983 single offers some melodic oddity right along with those signature 1980s synths. If you want to dive into the one-hit wonder deep end, this is the tune for you.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’ (1976)

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Perhaps more than any other, this song sums up the idea of a one-hit wonder. Wild Cherry was an unknown band before the tune, and the group never matched the success it got with this silly but sticky rock tune. Not only that, but the hook on this song is goofy. It puts a grin on your face, and it’s been doing that for listeners now for decades. It’s the quintessential example of a one-hit wonder.

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua from ‘Aquarium’ (1997)

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This song had it all. It was subversive, catchy, entertaining, topical, and nostalgic. The tune even got a second life a few decades later with the popularity of the Barbie movie. But in the moment, in 1997? This song was a gas. It put a smile on your face and took the concept of the plastic toy doll and put it on its head. One-hit wonder as social commentary! Let’s go!

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly from ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ (1968)

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Some one-hit wonders entertain their fans, and some go even further by changing music history forever. Indeed, the 1968 hard rock song, “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida”, by Iron Butterfly helped to usher in heavy metal music. Rock took a turn in the late 1960s. It wasn’t just about surfing and hand holding. It became something much heftier, and we have Iron Butterfly, in part, to thank.

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