4 Hits From 1982 That Feel Like Letting Loose

The 1980s were a time when everything felt over the top: the flashy looks, the fast and energetic music, the general hedonism of it all. Unsurprisingly, this sense of cultural urgency reflected itself in the mainstream music of the day, leaving us with a wellspring of tracks that personify the feeling of letting loose and having fun. Take, for example, these four hits from 1982 that are perfect for amping up the mood and getting the blood flowing.

“I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters

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The Pointer Sisters’ 1982 track “I’m So Excited” really is the embodiment of strong, animated enthusiasm. “I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it / I’m about to lose control, and I think I like it.” The song encourages the listener to let their hair down and give in to feelings of freedom and passion and fun. What better message from a pop hit?

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“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell

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Sometimes, letting loose means letting go of the humdrum of daily life. Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love”, released in 1981 and achieving chart-topping success in 1982, is one of the best examples of songs putting words to feelings to which we can all relate. “Sometimes I feel I’ve got to run away / I’ve got to get away.” Whether you’re running from a tainted love or a too-busy calendar, the energy is the same.

“I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

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In the same vein as “Tainted Love” is “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” by Daryl Hall and John Oates. This late-1981 release gained momentum in 1982, and it’s easy to see why this track landed among the hits of the time. With an airtight groove and a refrain that gets lodged in your head for days on end, this is undoubtedly a track you’d want on a playlist for getting the vibes up.

“Rock The Casbah” by The Clash

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Finally, closing out our list of 1982 hits that feel like letting loose is the second single from The Clash’s fifth studio album, Combat Rock. Joe Strummer’s haymaker-throwing voice is part of why “Rock The Casbah” feels like it could collapse at any moment. His voice explodes into each lyric, tiptoeing between singing and shouting in a way that became synonymous with The Clash’s signature sound.

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