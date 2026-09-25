3 Songs From the 1960s That Feel Like a Warm Sunday Morning

The three 1960s songs below all feel like the perfect Sunday morning. You won’t be able to have a bad day when you add these to the first 30 minutes of your day. They have optimistic energy bubbling at the surface of every verse and chorus.

“Sunday Morning” – The Velvet Underground

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This Velvet Underground song is as trippy as the rest of their catalog, but it has a comfortable warmth that could make it the perfect song for a slow morning. The band really lived up to the title of this track, bottling up the quiet, subdued nature of the perfect Sunday.

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“Sunday mornin’ and I’m fallin’ / I’ve got a feelin’ I don’t want to know / Early dawnin’, Sunday mornin’ / It’s all the streets you crossed not so long ago,” the lyrics read. There’s some exhaustion to this song; perhaps even some bitterness. But its musicality reminds listeners of a stream of sunlight peeking through a windowsill.

“Here Comes The Sun” — The Beatles

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We had to include this 1960s masterpiece. The Beatles’ “Here Comes The Sun” is the perfect song for a slow, comforting morning. “Little darlin’ / It’s been a long, cold, lonely winter / Little darlin’ / It feels like years since it’s been here,” George Harrison sings, embodying the feeling we get once the weather finally turns warm after so many days in the cold.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1962, The Beatles Recorded the US Version of Their Debut Single—Written by Lennon and McCartney Before the Band Formed]

“Little darlin’ / The smile’s returning to the faces,” the iconic lyrics continue. There has really never been a song better at lifting spirits than this one. This is the kind of track you want on hand on a morning spent peacefully and with marked optimism.

“A Beautiful Morning” — The Rascals

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This song feels like jumping out of bed with the perfect day ahead of you. “It’s a beautiful morning, ah / I think I’ll go outside for a while and just smile / Just take in some clean fresh air, boy / (Ain’t) no sense in staying inside,” the lyrics read, earnestly speaking about staying positive.

This is the kind of sentiment we all need in our lives. It’s unapologetically upbeat, verging on cheesy. The line, “It’s your chance to wake up and plan another brand-new day,” is a mantra of sorts. This is a song you can turn to again and again whenever the going gets tough.

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