Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1961

Rock music was in an interesting stage of development in 1961. Pioneering artists like Little Richard, Chuck Berry, and Elvis Presley were drifting from the rock ‘n’ roll spotlight for various reasons—a career transition to gospel, a lengthy legal battle, and a jam-packed movie filming schedule, respectively. Other artists, like Del Shannon and Bobby Lewis, were dominating the mainstream.

Rock music continued to evolve throughout 1961, leaving us with these four classic rock jams that every baby boomer alive remembers.

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“Runaway” by Del Shannon

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Del Shannon topped the charts in 1961 with his massive hit “Runaway”. The song has a melancholy minor feel, and the shuffling rhythm almost makes it sound like it’s from an old Western. The most memorable part of this song, of course, is the iconically whiny “wah-wah-wah-wah wonder” in the chorus. Indeed, every baby boomer alive has nasally opined along to that 1961 rock ‘n’ roll classic.

“Tossin’ And Turnin’” by Bobby Lewis

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Bobby Lewis released “Tossin’ And Turnin’” in the fall of 1960. By the following summer, the song was at the top of the charts. It’s a classic early 60s love song about someone who can’t sleep because they’re overcome with thoughts about their lover. Punchy horns and powerful backing vocalists make this song even catchier than its classic-rock beat already was. Everything about this track screams early 60s.

“Quarter To Three” by Gary U.S. Bonds

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“Quarter To Three” came out in May 1961, just in time to become a song of the summer. Gary U.S. Bonds’ song follows a familiar early rock ‘n’ roll format. But its energy alone makes this track a standout among classic rock jams from 1961. Bonds’ vocal delivery makes it sound like he’s trying to get his voice heard by someone a mile away. And frankly, it sounds like he did it.

“Rock-A-Hula Baby” by Elvis Presley

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Elvis Presley was in the middle of his “film era,” so to speak, in the early 1960s. And while this would eventually become an anchor to his career, there were some made-for-movie tracks that were still successful by name value alone. “Rock-A-Hula Baby” is one such classic rock jam from 1961, serving as the perfect tropical-themed song for the summertime and making every woman across America wish they knew how to hula.

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