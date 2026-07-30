If You Were a Teen in 1979, These Songs Defined Your Young Romances

If you were a teen in 1979, these famous songs likely became a part of your young love story, whether you meant them to or not. These songs were everywhere back in their day. More likely than not, 1970s kids saw these songs soundtrack some of their first dates and experiences with love.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Reunited” — Peaches & Herb

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Released the year prior and wildly popular in 1979, Peaches & Herb’s “Reunited” was the perfect song for any long-awaited date. “Reunited, and it feels so good. Reunited ’cause we understood,” these iconic lyrics read. Though as teens, we’re usually not away from our love interests for too long, sometimes the school day can feel like months, and night can’t come quick enough. This is the song for that moment.

This song might be a little trite thanks to its many parodies and needle drops, but this guilty pleasure found its way into many parked cars back in its day.

“I Just Fall In Love Again” — Anne Murray

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Anne Murray’s famous version of The Carpenters’ song, “I Just Fall In Love Again”, was everywhere in 1979. “Baby, you take me in your arms / And though I’m wide awake, I know my dream is coming true,” was the syrupy sentiment that delighted teens as they experienced their first brush with love.

There are many versions of this song; all equally stunning. But Murray’s rendition topped multiple charts, making it a mainstay in 1979. Odds are, if you were a teen then, you likely listened to this track. Perhaps at a dance or maybe cuddled close around the radio. Either way, Murray’s voice found its way into your fledgling love life.

“She Believes In Me” — Kenny Rogers

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Moving to country, we have Kenny Rogers’ “She Believes In Me”. This country classic was a powerful track in 1979. It spoke to listeners of all generations, even those wrapped up in young love. “And she believes in me / I’ll never know just what she sees in me / I told her someday if she was my girl / I could change the world,” are very specific lyrics, and perhaps too mature for a teen audience. But that hasn’t ever stopped younger listeners from relating to hit songs they won’t understand firsthand until later in life.

Though teen listeners in this era may not have been up against something as critical as a make-or-break career, the simple idea of having someone in your corner was universal.

(Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)