3 Soft Rock Songs That Defined Summer for Millions of Americans in 1982

1980s soft rock has a sort of “glamour shot mist filter” feel to it that makes it the perfect accompaniment for the summertime, when things feel indulgent, romantic, and steamy. This decade had no small shortage of great soft rock songs to soundtrack the warm-weather season, and that includes these four songs that defined summer for millions of Americans in 1982.

“Eye In The Sky” by The Alan Parsons Project

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The Alan Parsons Project released “Eye In The Sky” on their sixth studio album of the same name in May 1982. This gave the soft rock track plenty of time to gain steam by the time summer went into full effect. “Eye In The Sky” broke into the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 3. The song topped the charts in Canada and Spain.

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Many listeners deemed the song to be about a breakup, when one partner looks at another through a different, less flattering lens. Parsons later confirmed the song, at least in title, was loosely inspired by George Orwell’s 1984.

“Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac

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In Fleetwood Mac’s 1982 single “Gypsy”, Stevie Nicks waxes nostalgic about her days as a young creative, struggling to make ends meet while she tried to catch a big break with her guitar-playing boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham. It’s lush and moody, just like one would expect from a song that Nicks wrote. And most importantly, it had tremendous commercial appeal with its emotional and empowering chorus.

“I have no fear, I have only love / and if I was a child and the child was enough / enough for me to love.” It’s no wonder so many people wore out this record in the freedom- and opportunity-filled summer season.

“Ebony And Ivory” by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder

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Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder joined forces on “Ebony And Ivory”, which came out in March 1982. The song about racial harmony was the first time McCartney, as a solo artist, had ever released a duet with another mainstream artist. The song stayed on the charts for nearly as long as “Hey Jude” and was, at that time, the longest-charting track of McCartney’s solo career.

Indeed, it’s hard to hear soft rock songs like “Ebony And Ivory” and not be transported back to the summer of 1982. But the song’s message is just as pertinent today. “We all know that people are the same wherever you go / there is good and bad in everyone / We learn to live, when we learn to give / Each other what we need to survive.”

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