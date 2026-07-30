4 Feel-Good Pop Songs From the 70s That Everybody Knows

The 70s are full of feel-good music. Here are some pop songs from the decade that will instantly put you into a better mood upon listening to them.

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

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In 1976, ABBA‘s “Dancing Queen” was an international hit. It topped the charts in countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Spain, Portugal and Norway.

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“When the recording was done, Bjorn [Ulvaeus] and Benny [Andersson] understood that they had created something special,” said Jan Gradvall, who wrote The Book Of ABBA: Melancholy Undercover. “They went home late that night, ready to play it for their respective partners.”

Upon hearing the song, group member Anni-Frid Lyngstad apparently cried. Agnetha Fältskog was asleep when her husband came home, so he played it for her sister repeatedly.

“ABC” by The Jackson 5

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While there are far too many classic Jackson 5 hits to name, this one in particular stands out. This song compares learning the alphabet to young romance, which isn’t something most people would think to put to song. However, the Jackson 5 pull it off with ease. I guess it really is as easy as ABC, in fact!

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

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Oh come on, everybody can get down to “September”. This song is so culturally significant; according to bass player Verdine White, the infamous “21st night of September” is practically a national holiday.

“People now are getting married on September 21st,” he told Songfacts. “The stock market goes up on September 21st. Every kid I know now that is in their 20s, they always thank me because they were born on September 21st.”

“Crocodile Rock” by Elton John

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While you might be a little more familiar with Elton John’s heavy hitters like “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Song”, “Crocodile Rock” was actually the singer’s first No. 1. The song references 50s hits like “Rock Around The Clock”. It has even been a track that, despite its fun nature, is not something that lyricist Bernie Taupin would choose to listen to, or so he told Esquire. You have to admit, though, out of all the songs in John’s discography, this one is certainly memorable and danceable too.

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