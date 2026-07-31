3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s You Can Actually Work Out To

Perhaps more than any time period in history, the 1980s were made for working out. It was the era that gave us leg warmers, spandex, and thin headbands. It was the era that gave us Sweatin’ to the Oldies and workout cassette tapes. What a time to be alive!

Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs from the 1980s that remain excellent to work out to today. If you ever need to hit the gym, just remember back to the decade that created a soundtrack for it. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s you can actually work out to.

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“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

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Let’s face it, sometimes we hit the gym to look our best for an upcoming date. You never know when a dinner might turn into a love connection. So, it’s good to be prepared! It’s also good to remind yourself of the stakes. That’s why “867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone is such a fitting track when it comes to fitness. Not only is it high energy and inspiring with its rhythms and melodies, but it reminds you that a phone number may one day turn into your crush and that may turn into your bae.

“Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club from ‘Tom Tom Club’ (1981)

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There is just something about the synth in this song—it’s been sampled a number of times, including by the hitmaker, Mariah Carey. Indeed, the music on “Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club is intoxicating. In fact, it’s the kind of stuff that can make you forget you’re spending part of your life running in place on a treadmill or lifting heavy things like dumbbells. For all its benefits, working out can be silly and arduous. So, let this song help you forget all that with its lovely music.

“Pump Up The Jam” by Technotronic from ‘Pump Up The Jam: The Album’ (1989)

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Okay, let’s say you’ve been at the gym for a good hour or two. You’re almost done, but you just have one more set of leg lifts to do. You’re spent—so, how do you get the energy to finish strong? Well, look no further than this 1980s offering. Just put on “Pump Up The Jam” by Technotronic and let the track’s energy pulse through your weary veins. It will literally pump you up so that you can get your final set in and feel accomplished.

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