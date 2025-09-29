3 Classic Country Songs That’ll Turn Any Humble Bonfire Into a Bona Fide Honky-Tonk

It’s officially fall, which for a lot of people means bonfires at night, hopefully complete with hot dogs, marshmallows, and some good country songs. We’re getting your playlist started with three classic country songs that are sure to turn any humble bonfire into a bona fide honky-tonk.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Boondocks” by Little Big Town

“Boondocks” is the debut single from Little Big Town’s sophomore album, The Road To Here. It also became their first Top 10 hit, and with good reason. Written by the four band members, plus Wayne Kirkpatrick, “Boondocks” is a feel-good track that is perfect for any outside gathering.

“I feel no shame / I’m proud of where I came from / I was born and raised in the boondock,” Little Big Town sings. “One thing I know / No matter where I go / I keep my heart and soul in the boondocks.”

Little Big Town was still fairly new to country music when this song came out. Still, their delivery was impressive enough to earn them a Grammy nomination.

“Fishin’ In The Dark” by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

If there’s a better song for a bonfire than Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishing In The Dark”, it is likely still to be written. Wendy Waldman and Jim Photoglo penned this song, which The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band released in 1987.

The song says in part, “You and me go fishin’ in the dark / Lyin’ on our backs and countin’ the stars / Where the cool grass grows / Down by the river in the full moonlight / We’ll be fallin in love in the middle of the night / Just movin’ slow / Stayin’ the whole night through / It feels so good to be with you.”

“Gone Country” by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson’s “Gone Country” is about as country as it gets. Bob McDill penned the song, which Jackson released in 1994, on his Who I Am record.

“She’s gone country, look at them boots,” Jackson sings. “She’s gone country, back to her roots / She’s gone country, a new kind of suit / She’s gone country, here she comes.”

Jackson writes a lot of his music. But this one is one he didn’t write, but wishes he had.

“When I first heard this song I fell in love with it,” Jackson says (via Wide Open Country). “I wish that I’d written it cause it says a lot of things that I’d like to say. I think it’s just a fun song actually, celebrating how country music has become more widespread and accepted by all types of people all over the country.”

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images