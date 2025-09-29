Zach Bryan and John Mayer Unite for a Grateful Dead Classic at Historic Michigan Stadium Show

Although the last few weeks haven’t been the best for Zach Bryan, who fueled an ongoing feud with country singer Gavin Adcock, he decided to close out 2025 with one last historic performance. Before heading to the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, the singer made headlines when he decided to sell his music catalog for a staggering $350 million. Having only released five studio albums since 2019, the singer proved himself to be a top name in the genre. And showing that his talents went far beyond the studio, he offered Michigan fans a special tribute to the Grateful Dead alongside John Mayer.

Just last year, George Strait took over Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field to perform in front of 110,000 people. At that time, it was labeled the largest ticketed event in US History. Given the success that surrounded Strait over the decades, the event became a historic moment in country music. But over the weekend, Bryan challenged the King of Country Music when traveling to Michigan. Performing for over 112,000 people, Bryan set a new record for a ticketed concert.

Wanting to celebrate the milestone, Bryan decided to call on Mayer for a little help when covering “Friend of the Devil.” Having performed a set that included 27 of his hit songs, Bryan didn’t want to make the entire night about him. Besides bringing out Mayer, the concert also included Joshua Slone and Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentleman.

Zach Bryan Not Done With Michigan

As for the performance of “Friend of the Devil”, a fan thankfully posted the video on YouTube. Bringing in thousands of views, comments included, “Man this sounds awesome.” Another person added, “What a blessing it was to experience this!!”

Besides producing a memorable night in Michigan and country music, Bryan took a moment to thank all the people who made it all possible. Sharing a post on his Instagram Stories, the singer wrote, “I didn’t get the proper chance to thank all the crew, police, security, chefs, stage hands, the people who ran the camera and every soul who had a part in the show at Michigan yesterday.”

While still processing the evening, Bryan promised, “Thank you Michigan! We love ya and will be back!”

Closing out the year on the highest of notes, Bryan left Michigan not just with a record, but with a legacy moment that fans will be talking about for years to come.



