3 Classic Folk Songs From 1974 About Fleeting (And Occasionally Messy) Romantic Relationships

The beauty and intrigue of folk music are often in the details. Folk songwriters, in poetic verses, put up a mirror to the human condition, revealing the good, the bad, and the uncomfortably ugly. And few scenarios are more complex than romantic entanglements. So let’s revisit three classic folk songs, which exist like raw diary entries from 1974, that describe just how fleeting and occasionally messy such relationships can be.

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“Chelsea Hotel #2” by Leonard Cohen

“She wasn’t looking for me, she was looking for Kris Kristofferson; I wasn’t looking for her, I was looking for Brigitte Bardot,” Cohen told Rolling Stone. “But we fell into each other’s arms through some process of elimination.” The “she” in Cohen’s story is Janis Joplin, who eventually found Kristofferson and with him, her biggest hit, “Me And Bobby McGee”. Kristofferson’s tune became her defining song. And Cohen’s brief interlude in this important chapter of Joplin’s life is memorialized in “Chelsea Hotel #2”.

And I remember you well in the Chelsea Hotel,

You were famous, your heart was a legend.

You told me again you preferred handsome men,

But for me, you would make an exception.

Gordon Lightfoot wrote one of his signature tunes about how an intense affair can produce dark impulses. In “Sundown”, Lightfoot describes jealousy, obsession, and paranoia. He imagines his partner with another man, “In a room where you do what you don’t confess.” Lightfoot’s turbulent relationship with Cathy Smith inspired “Sundown” and produced his only song to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100.

I can picture every move that a man could make,

Getting lost in her loving is your first mistake.

Songfacts: Sundown | Gordon Lightfoot “Sundown” was a #1 hit in America on both the Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts. It also went to #13 on the Country chart. The song came after a few down years; his last big hit was three years earlier with “If You Could Read My Mind.”

“Help Me” by Joni Mitchell

“Help Me” appears on Joni Mitchell’s jazzy masterpiece, Court And Spark. It became her biggest commercial hit and finds the singer anxious about falling in love. She sings about trading freedom for a relationship and how clinging to the former often destroys the latter. Mitchell wonders whether she’ll be the only one falling in love—“such a lonely thing to do.” Meanwhile, Prince mentions “Help Me” in his Sign O’ The Times track, “The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker”, another romantic story where the narrator grapples with the past while “hoping for the future.”

Help me,

I think I’m falling,

In love too fast.

It’s got me hoping for the future,

And worrying about the past.



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